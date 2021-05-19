JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $491.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.