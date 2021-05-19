JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.23.

ALA stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.28. The company had a trading volume of 449,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,058. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$24.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7799998 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

