Juggernaut 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.65 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00005057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $74.44 million and $11.65 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01144050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00101932 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

