JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Cap of $29.65 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $29.65 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00069660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00324273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00179989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00913484 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031392 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,228,420 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

