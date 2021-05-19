Jupiter Price Tops $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00337544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00198933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.65 or 0.01123555 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037774 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.