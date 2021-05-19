JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0677 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $152.94 million and $365.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00342105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00181340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.27 or 0.00952796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00031526 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.