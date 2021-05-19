JustBet Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. JustBet has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $194,682.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

