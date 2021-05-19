Juventus Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $20.71 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.74 or 0.00040041 BTC on popular exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and $70.15 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.14 or 0.01066526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.64 or 0.09220473 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile

Juventus Fan Token is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. “

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.