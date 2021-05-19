K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.25 at Canaccord Genuity

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Wednesday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In related news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

