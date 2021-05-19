Kadena (KDA) Market Capitalization Tops $75.70 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Kadena has a market cap of $75.70 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001787 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00301007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00192058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.01088437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,333,310 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

