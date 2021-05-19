Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA):

5/12/2021 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

5/5/2021 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

4/29/2021 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

4/28/2021 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

