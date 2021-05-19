KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 9,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 808,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on KALV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $616.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,703 shares of company stock worth $5,001,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.