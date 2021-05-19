Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.60

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $5.00. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,185,071 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 118,918.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

