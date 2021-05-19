KARMA Price Hits $0.0165 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $90.17 million and $433.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006109 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00084365 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

