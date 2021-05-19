Kathleen M. Nelson Sells 2,435 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 718,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,828. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.