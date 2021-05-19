Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

