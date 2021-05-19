Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 36,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 139,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.