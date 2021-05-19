KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $354.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

