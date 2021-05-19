KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

KE stock remained flat at $$50.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,972,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

