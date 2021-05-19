Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.83 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $37.83 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $189.16 or 0.00481314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.14 or 0.01066526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.64 or 0.09220473 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.