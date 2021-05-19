Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.64% of Kennametal worth $110,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

KMT stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

