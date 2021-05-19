Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

KMT opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

