Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $36.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

