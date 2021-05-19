Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.60 million-$134.60 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Key Tronic Company Profile
