Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.60 million-$134.60 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.