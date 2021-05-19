Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.120 EPS.
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $74.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.76. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $10.48.
Key Tronic Company Profile
