Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $74.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.76. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $10.48.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

