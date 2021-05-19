KeyCorp Lowers BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $18.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

