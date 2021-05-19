KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.