KeyCorp Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $144.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

NYSE:OSK opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,816 shares of company stock worth $7,566,462. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $158,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 71.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after buying an additional 278,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,930,000 after buying an additional 88,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 223,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

