Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.390-1.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. 1,316,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

