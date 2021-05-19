Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

KEYS traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.06. 43,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.