Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Down 4.3%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 54,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 8,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a market cap of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 185.18% and a negative net margin of 256.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.