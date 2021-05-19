Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

