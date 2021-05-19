Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,776,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.