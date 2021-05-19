Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

A number of analysts have commented on KXSCF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $132.16.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

