Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 4.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

