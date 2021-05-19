Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 374.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,682,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after buying an additional 2,057,186 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,033,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,766,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

