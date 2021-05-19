Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,562 shares.The stock last traded at $44.57 and had previously closed at $44.01.

KL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after buying an additional 1,822,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,075,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,302,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $118,895,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

