KIWIGO Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $156,152.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00314418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00180313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.78 or 0.00896265 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

