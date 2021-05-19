Klaytn Market Cap Tops $4.01 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $203.76 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00068895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00323981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00179992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00906314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,573,651,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,294,454 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

