Kleros Trading 47.1% Lower This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $94.90 million and $12.94 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027597 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00988478 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

