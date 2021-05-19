Klever Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Klever has a market cap of $214.86 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00325428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00181865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.00917533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031832 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

