Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,144.68 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,144.68 and approximately $36.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

