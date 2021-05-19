KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-$56.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 279,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,407. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

KNBE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

