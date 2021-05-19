Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

