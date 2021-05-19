Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.43

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $31.09. Komatsu shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 538,689 shares changing hands.

KMTUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

