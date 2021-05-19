Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KKPNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,290. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

