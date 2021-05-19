Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.07 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

