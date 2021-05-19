KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 5,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KOSÉ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

