Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 108.9% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.15. 132,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,857. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.