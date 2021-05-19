Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,067,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.48. 189,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $292.92 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

